County Championship: Ollie Pope hits unbeaten 48 for Surrey towards Hampshire

Ollie Pope faced 92 balls for his unbeaten 48 in tricky conditions

LV= County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day two): Hampshire 254: Brown 95, Barker 58; Lawes 4-58 Surrey 153-4: Pope 48*; Abbas 2-39 Surrey (3 pts) trail Hampshire (2 pts) by 101 runs Scorecard

A truncated second day’s play at the Kia Oval only allowed Surrey to move to 153-4 in reply to Hampshire’s first-innings 254 in their County Championship game, with England’s Ollie Pope unbeaten on 48.

Surrey lost the wickets of Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel and Jordan Clark in the 43.3 overs bowled across four separate sessions before play was eventually called off at 18:10 BST – just over half an hour after the players had left the field for what proved to be the final time.

Rain meant only 25 minutes’ play was initially possible in the morning session, ahead of an early lunch, in which Burns and Sibley added just five more runs to Surrey’s overnight 37 without loss.

But a restart at 13:25 almost immediately brought a…