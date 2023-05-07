County Championship: Ollie Robinson takes seven wickets however Worcestershire maintain to attract with Sussex

Ollie Robinson ended with 14 wickets in the match at New Road

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day four) Worcestershire 264 & 251-8: Azhar 103*, Hose 41; Robinson 7-58 Sussex 373: Pujara 136, Hudson-Prentice 54; Leach 3-83, Tongue 3-89 Worcestershire (12 pts) drew with trail Sussex (14pts) Match scorecard

Azhar Ali’s unbeaten century guided Worcestershire to a draw from their County Championship encounter with Sussex at New Road despite another stunning performance from England pace bowler Ollie Robinson.

Robinson followed up his first innings performance of 7-59 with another incredible effort which brought him 7-58 and his career-best match figures of 14-117 before leaving the field with what appeared to be cramp as he watched the finale from the boundary edge.

Azhar batted throughout the day for 103 not out and shepherd Worcestershire to safety as they overcame a first innings deficit of 109.

The 38-year-old had played a major role with a second-innings 62 in the…