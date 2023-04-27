County Championship: Ollie Robinson ton has Durham on high towards Derbyshire

Ollie Robinson joined Durham from Kent in time for this season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Riverside, CLS (day one) Durham 410-8: Robinson 114, Carse 77*; Aitchison 3-111 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Durham 4 pts, Derbyshire 2 pts Match scorecard

Ollie Robinson scored his first century for Durham to hand the hosts a strong start to their County Championship Division Two match against Derbyshire at Seat Unique Riverside.

After a solid start, Durham were reduced to 126-4, but Robinson ensured that his team capitalised after winning the toss with a blistering century from 93 balls before he was dismissed for 114.

Brydon Carse backed up his team-mate with a flowing innings of 77 not out, notching his second first-class half-century in a row to allow the home side to post 410-8 on day one.

Ben Aitchison was the best of the Derbyshire bowlers with figures of 3-111, while Luis Reece and Zak Chappell also claimed two strikes apiece, but it was a tough day for the visitors amid…