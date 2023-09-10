County Championship: Ollie Worth ton places Gloucestershire on prime in opposition to Derbyshire

Ollie Price’s third first-class century put Gloucestershire in a strong position on day one

LV=County Championship, Nevil Road, Bristol (day one): Gloucestershire 333-6: O Price 125*, Van Buuren 78; Dal 3-42 Derbyshire: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 2 pts, Derbyshire 2 pts Scorecard

Ollie Price’s third first-class century put Gloucestershire in a strong position on the opening day of their contest with Derbyshire.

The 22-year-old followed-up County Championship hundreds against Yorkshire and Worcestershire this season with a career-best 125 not out.

He received excellent support from captain Graeme van Buuren (78) in a fifth-wicket stand of 157, which helped their side close on 333-6.

Anuj Dal was the most successful Derbyshire bowler with 3-42 from 16 overs on a draining day in the field for the visitors in energy-sapping heat.

Gloucestershire opted to bat first and the decision looked justified when Ben Charlesworth and Chris Dent took the total to 32 from the first seven overs.

Thirteen overs…