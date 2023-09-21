County Championship: Overton and Foakes lead Surrey fightback in opposition to Northamptonshire

Jack White has taken 42 wickets in the Championship for Northamptonshire this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three) Northamptonshire 357: Nair 150, Taylor 66, Azad 48; Lawes 5-105, Overton 3-64 Surrey 158-6: Overton 50*, Foakes 33*; White 2-33, Procter 2-34 Surrey (3pts) trail Northamptonshire (5pts) by 199 with four wickets standing Match scorecard

Bottom-of-the-table Northamptonshire reduced County Championship Division One leaders Surrey to 79-6 before Ben Foakes and Jamie Overton led the fightback on another rain-affected day at the Kia Oval.

With title rivals Essex cutting into their 18-point lead by taking two more bonus points against Hampshire, Surrey needed a spirited response from Foakes and Overton, who made an unbeaten 50, which took them to 158-6 when bad light and rain ended play early.

They still trail by 199 but with only a day to go a draw still looks the likely outcome.

After two rain-shortened days, Northamptonshire began day three by resuming…