County Championship: Patel stars as Leicestershire draw at Glamorgan

Rishi Patel has 882 first class runs in the season

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four) Glamorgan 403-9 dec: Neser 176*, Swepson 69, Harris 47; Salisbury 3-92, Scriven 3-108 Leicestershire 451-6 dec: Patel 179, Hill 78, Kimber 61; Ul Hassan 2-61 Glamorgan (11 pts) drew with Leicestershire (13 pts) Match scorecard

Leicestershire’s batters, led by Rishi Patel, dominated the final day of a rain-ruined encounter in Cardiff as they reached 451-6 against Glamorgan.

Patel hit a stylish career-best 179, his fourth century of the season, while Lewis Hill made 78.

Louis Kimber belted 61 off 35 balls to earn the Foxes maximum bonus points in the County Championship second tier.

The teams could not agree terms for declarations and a run-chase on a placid pitch.

That meant that with 185 overs lost to the weather, there was no chance of a positive result.

