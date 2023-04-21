County Championship: Pears-Gloucestershire rained off at Worcester

New Road last lost a complete day of cricket on the final day of last season against Middlesex

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road (day two) Gloucestershire 231: T Price 109; Leach 4-49 Worcestershire 118-7: Waite 37; T Price 4-38, Singh Dale 3-23 Worcestershire (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (2 pts) by 113 runs with 3 wickets remaining Match scorecard

Not a ball was bowled at New Road on day two of the County Championship Division Two meeting between Worcestershire and Gloucestershire.

After heavy rain overnight left the outfield saturated, umpires Chris Watts and Ian Blackwell quickly called off the morning session, with a view to a lunchtime inspection.

But when rain began to fall again, play was officially called off at 13:15 BST.

Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson said: “It is frustrating not to get any play in but the game moved forward so quickly yesterday that I’m still confident there will be a result.

“It won’t be as frustrating as it was for the boys on Thursday when…