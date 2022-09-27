County Championship: Pieter Malan’s half-century retains promotion-chasing Middlesex within the hunt at New Street

Pieter Malan played three Tests for South Africa in 2020

LV= County Championship Division Two, New Road, Worcester (day two) Worcestershire 225: D’Oliveira 44, Tongue 39*; Roland-Jones 4-50, Higgins 3-52 Middlesex 146-2: Malan 68*, Holden 35*; Tongue 1-26 Middlesex (3 pts) trail Worcestershire (1 pt) by 79 runs with eight wickets remaining Match scorecard

Pieter Malan struck a timely unbeaten half century to help promotion-chasing Middlesex seize the initiative on a truncated second day of the County Championship encounter with Worcestershire at New Road.

Malan had contributed scores of 0, 8 and 2 during the wins earlier this month over Glamorgan and Leicestershire which had reignited Middlesex’s push for a top-two spot.

But the South African batter demonstrated the form which had brought him one hundred and four fifties in the Royal London Cup.

He steered his side to 146-2 from 44 overs after they had bowled Worcestershire out for 225.

Malan brought up his half century in the grand manner…