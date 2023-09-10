County Championship: Promotion-chasing Leicestershire take early benefit in opposition to Sussex

Leicestershire’s Matt Salisbury has taken a total of 14 County Championship wickets this season

LV=County Championship, The 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Sussex 262: Hudson-Prentice 65; Salisbury 5-73 Leicestershire 68-2: Patel 36*; Karvelas 1-10 Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Sussex (1 pt) by 194 runs with eight wickets remaining Scorecard

A season’s best 5-73 by Matt Salisbury gave Leicestershire the advantage against Sussex in a County Championship match they must win to keep up their chances of promotion from Division Two.

Fynn Hudson-Prentice’s 65 from number seven held up Leicestershire at Hove but the visitors were still happy enough, after putting Sussex in, to bowl them out for 262 and reply with 68-2.

Opener Rishi Patel finished unbeaten on 36 – exactly the score he needed to complete 1,000 Championship runs for the season.

The 30-year-old Salisbury brushed off a disappointing new-ball spell, when 28 runs came from his first four overs, to take the prized wicket of…