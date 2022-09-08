County Championship: Rain-affected last day sees Derbyshire draw with Durham

Liam Trevaskis’ unbroken stand of 70 with Paul Coughlin secured a draw for Durham

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day four): Derbyshire 306 & 214-9 dec: Madsen 58; Raine 5-43 Durham 223 & 176-5: Trevaskis 42*; Watt 2-37 Derbyshire (14 pts) drew with Durham (12 pts) Scorecard

Durham’s Liam Trevaskis and Paul Coughlin denied promotion hopefuls Derbyshire victory in a dramatic end to the County Championship match at the Incora County Ground.

The sixth wicket pair batted through the final 17 overs to steer Durham to a fighting draw after they had been set 298 in 87 overs.

Trevaskis faced 57 balls for an unbeaten 42 and Coughlin was 19 not out off 53 as Durham closed on 176-5 from 53 overs.

Mark Watt took 2-37 in 13 overs but Derbyshire could not force the win that would have taken them to second in Division Two.

Durham paceman Ben Raine claimed two more wickets to finish with 5-43 in 22 overs before Derbyshire declared on 214-9.

Derbyshire had batted on for…