County Championship: Rain at Hove as Sussex-Yorkshire finishes in draw

Hove has not lost a complete day’s play in a Championship game since September 2019

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day four) Sussex 361: Alsop 95 & 137: Bess 3-36 Yorkshire 298: Carson 5-79 & 138-3: Lyth 69*, Hope 53* Sussex (11 pts) drew with Yorkshire (9 pts) Match scorecard

Sussex’s County Championship Division Two game between Sussex and Yorkshire ended in an anti-climactic draw, without a ball being bowled on the final day.

Heavy overnight and early morning rain saturated the ground at Hove – and umpires Rob White and Neil Pratt made multiple inspections in an attempt to get the game started.

That culminated in a final look at 16:30 BST – and the game was called off a quarter of an hour later. But, within a few minutes, another heavy shower put an end to any argument.

For relegated Yorkshire, needing 63 to win with seven wickets in hand, it was another frustrating experience in a season which has seen them lose a tight game to Leicestershire and…