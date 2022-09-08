County Championship: Rain foils Worcestershire win bid in opposition to Glamorgan

Worcestershire’s Dillon Pennington (second right) took four for 78.

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four): Worcestershire 454-9 dec: Roderick 172*, Leach 87, Barnard 75; van der Gugten 4-81 Glamorgan 295: Gill 92, Byrom 67, C Cooke 51*; Pennington 4-78, Gibbon 4-87 & 5-0 Glamorgan (12 pts) drew with Worcestershire (14 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire’s attempt to force a Championship win over Glamorgan was frustrated by the rain even though they forced the home side to follow on.

Glamorgan were five for no wicket in their second innings after being bowled out for 295 in their first knock.

Dillon Pennington (4-78) and Ben Gibbon (a career-best 4-87) did most of the damage.

Worcestershire may have to win their last three games to stand a chance of promotion, while Glamorgan go second.

The Welsh side move seven points ahead of Middlesex in Division Two thanks to a helping hand from the weather in Cardiff, but the visitors were good value for their 14 points.