County Championship: Rain-ruined draw with Somerset edges Gloucestershire nearer to relegation

Only 40 balls were bowled on the final day as rain ensured the match at Taunton ended in a draw

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four): Gloucestershire 343: Harris 159; Gregory 4-62 & 279-7d: Charlesworth 64, O Price 53, Hammond 53 Somerset 248: Imam 90; T Price 5-75 & 11-0 Somerset (12 pts) drew with Gloucestershire (12 pts) Scorecard

Gloucestershire’s bid for a first County Championship win of the season was thwarted by the weather on the final day of the match with Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors began the day by extending their second innings total from an overnight 246-5 to 278-7 before declaring with a lead of 373.

But the rain that had been forecast for much of the first three days soon set in and the match was condemned to being a draw at 15:10 BST, with Somerset 11 without loss in their second innings.

While Gloucestershire dominated the match from the opening morning, they took only 12 points, having two deducted for a slow over…