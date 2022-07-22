County Championship: Rain washes out remaining day in Somerset’s sport with Yorkshire

Somerset have won two of their nine Championship games this season, while Yorkshire have only won one

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four) Somerset 424 & 225-6: Bartlett 88*, Lammonby 46; Bess 3-70 Yorkshire 276: Kohler-Cadmore 100, Tattersall 43; Aldridge 3-23, Brooks 3-73 Somerset (15 pts) drew with Yorkshire (12 pts) Match scorecard

Spectators were denied a potentially exciting finish when rain washed out the final day of the County Championship match between Somerset and Yorkshire at Taunton.

Somerset were due to resume their second innings on 225-6, leading by 373, with George Bartlett unbeaten just 12 short of a century.

But the wet weather set in just before 11:00 BST and, although a 14:35 start was planned following an early lunch, with 50 overs still possible, rain returned to frustrate all hopes of getting underway.

Umpires Hassan Adnan and Tom Lungley took the decision to abandon the match just after 15:00.

It was a disappointing…