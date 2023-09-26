County Championship: Reece stars once more for Derbyshire in opposition to Glamorgan

Sue Redfern became the first female to umpire in a Championship match as Glamorgan and Derbyshire faced each other

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one) Derbyshire 308-2 (96 overs): Reece 139*, Guest 96 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Luis Reece continued his domination of Glamorgan as Derbyshire reached 308 for two in Cardiff despite being put in to bat.

Reece hit 139 not out, sharing a stand of 180 with Brooke Guest, who made 96 runs.

The oddly-coloured, patchwork-shaded pitch played placidly as Reece took his tally to 471 in three Championship innings against Glamorgan.

It was a familiar tale of struggle for the home bowlers.

Umpire Sue Redfern became the first female to officiate in a Championship match and enjoyed the luxury of a day without contentious decisions.

It was a frustrating day for home coach Matthew Maynard, in his final match in charge, as the decision to bowl first back-fired on his side.

Reece and Harry Came put on 165 and an…