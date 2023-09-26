County Championship: Reece stars once more for Derbyshire in opposition to Glamorgan

|LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one)
|Derbyshire 308-2 (96 overs): Reece 139*, Guest 96
|Glamorgan: Yet to bat
Luis Reece continued his domination of Glamorgan as Derbyshire reached 308 for two in Cardiff despite being put in to bat.
Reece hit 139 not out, sharing a stand of 180 with Brooke Guest, who made 96 runs.
The oddly-coloured, patchwork-shaded pitch played placidly as Reece took his tally to 471 in three Championship innings against Glamorgan.
It was a familiar tale of struggle for the home bowlers.
Umpire Sue Redfern became the first female to officiate in a Championship match and enjoyed the luxury of a day without contentious decisions.
It was a frustrating day for home coach Matthew Maynard, in his final match in charge, as the decision to bowl first back-fired on his side.
Reece and Harry Came put on 165 and an…