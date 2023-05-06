County Championship: Regal Labuschagne places Yorkshire to sword

Marnus Labuschagne hit his seventh century for Glamorganto pass 2,000 Championship runs for the county

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley (day three) Glamorgan 245: Labuschagne 65 & 352-4 dec: Labuschagne 170*, Northeast 64, Root 51* Yorkshire 106: Neser 7-32 Yorkshire (3 pts) need 492 to beat Glamorgan (3 pts) Match scorecard

A regal unbeaten 170 from Marnus Labuschagne lit up Headingley as the Australia batter put Yorkshire to the sword.

Glamorgan racked up 352 for four before declaring just before tea, setting Yorkshire an unlikely target of 492.

Labuschagne shared stands of 148 with Sam Northeast (66) and 130 with Billy Root (51 not out).

But rain spared Yorkshire from starting their battle to survive.

The question for Glamorgan was when to call off their relentless progress and give themselves a realistic chance of taking 10 wickets, as the bad weather arrived in line with most forecasts.

Starting the day 196 ahead, Glamorgan’s batters were content to…