County Championship: Rehan Ahmed hits 85 as Leicestershire rally at Headingley

Rehan Ahmed is playing only his fifth first-class match

LV= County Championship Division Two, Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds (day three): Yorkshire 517: Malan 132, Bean 118, Milnes 75 & 220-4: Hope 83*, Hill 57*, Wharton 52 Leicestershire 415: Handscomb 112, Ahmed 85, Ackermann 67, Wright 66*; Milnes 3-72, Thompson 3-86 Yorkshire 7 pts, Leicestershire 5 pts Scorecard

Potential Ashes rivals Peter Handscomb and Rehan Ahmed united with the bat to lead Leicestershire’s impressive fightback against Division Two title favourites Yorkshire on day three at Headingley.

In the face of Yorkshire’s first-innings 517, Australian Handscomb posted a fine 112 and Ahmed worked hard to match him with 85.

The sixth-wicket pair shared a stand of 141 as the visitors responded with a sturdy 415.

Leicestershire, winless in Division Two last season, would have feared the worst as Yorkshire dominated the opening two days, restricting the Foxes to 251-5 at halfway.

But they have shown impressive fortitude on a flat…