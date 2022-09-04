County Championship returns – can anybody cease Surrey?

Division One leaders Surrey are hoping to win their first title since 2018

There has been no red-ball county cricket since 28 July – but the Championship returns on Monday for an uninterrupted four-week run that will decide this season’s title.

Unbeaten Surrey are 16 points clear at the top of Division One, while Division Two leaders Notts take a 30-point advantage into their final three games.

Although the game’s powers that be have recommended a smaller top division and fewer days of cricket as part of their high-performance review, the first-class counties want the Championship to remain 14 matches per side for 2023.

And so, as things stand two teams will be relegated from Division One and two promoted from Division Two this summer.

So how will the final chapter of this summer’s Championship story play out?

Who’s in the title race?

Surrey clinched their 20th title in 2018 – 19 outright and one shared with Lancashire in 1950 – by winning nine games in a row and have been almost as…