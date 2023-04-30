County Championship: Rishi Patel ton steers Leicestershire to attract towards Glamorgan

Leicestershire’s Rishi Patel cuts the ball for four during his impressive innings against Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day four) Leicestershire 407: Hanscomb 95, Ahmed 90; Van der Gugten 6-88 & 252-3: Patel 134*, Hill 82 Glamorgan: 465: Cooke 132, Neser 90, Labuschagne 64, Byrom 51; Wright 5-89, Scriven 3-61 Leicestershire (11 pts) drew with Glamorgan (10 pts) Match scorecard

Rishi Patel led the way with a career-best 134 not out as Leicestershire comfortably batted out most of the final day against Glamorgan to secure a draw.

Patel and Lewis Hill (82) took Leicestershire to 252-3.

Glamorgan took a first-innings lead of 58 as they were bowled out for 465, Chris Cooke last out for 132.

But they scored slowly thanks to the Foxes’ disciplined attack, led by Chris Wright (5-89).

Much-improved Leicestershire now have 45 points from three games, including their opening win over Yorkshire, and Glamorgan 31 from three draws.

Glamorgan resumed on…