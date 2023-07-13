County Championship: Rob Jones ton in useless as Essex power late win over Lancashire

Rob Jones’ 111 at Stanley Park was only his third first-class ton, his first in four years – and his only one not scored on a Test match ground

LV= County Championship Division One, Stanley Park, Blackpool (day four) Essex 282: Westley 135; Bailey 6-59 & 292-8 dec: Lawrence 135, Bracewell 61* Lancashire 144: Bohannon 44; S Cook 4-42 & 383: Jones 111, Wells 75, Bohannon 68 Essex (20 pts) beat Lancashire (3 pts) by 46 runs Match scorecard

Lancashire’s Rob Jones hit a battling century in vain as the hosts fell just short of a record-breaking run chase to lose at home to Essex at Blackpool with just 10 balls to spare.

An overnight Essex declaration on 292-8 set Lancashire, bowled out in their first innings for 145, an unlikely 430 to win – their highest ever to win a county game.

Jones’ brilliant 111, along with half-centuries from Luke Wells (75) and Josh Bohannon (68), made for an enthralling contest in which all results were possible going into the last hour.

But with Essex fielders crowded…