County Championship: Rob Jones ton in useless as Essex power late win over Lancashire

By
CayamnMamaNews
-
Rob Jones' 111 at Stanley Park was only his third first-class ton, his first in four years - and his only one not scored on a Test match ground


Rob Jones’ 111 at Stanley Park was only his third first-class ton, his first in four years – and his only one not scored on a Test match ground
LV= County Championship Division One, Stanley Park, Blackpool (day four)
Essex 282: Westley 135; Bailey 6-59 & 292-8 dec: Lawrence 135, Bracewell 61*
Lancashire 144: Bohannon 44; S Cook 4-42 & 383: Jones 111, Wells 75, Bohannon 68
Essex (20 pts) beat Lancashire (3 pts) by 46 runs
Match scorecard

Lancashire’s Rob Jones hit a battling century in vain as the hosts fell just short of a record-breaking run chase to lose at home to Essex at Blackpool with just 10 balls to spare.

An overnight Essex declaration on 292-8 set Lancashire, bowled out in their first innings for 145, an unlikely 430 to win – their highest ever to win a county game.

Jones’ brilliant 111, along with half-centuries from Luke Wells (75) and Josh Bohannon (68), made for an enthralling contest in which all results were possible going into the last hour.

But with Essex fielders crowded…



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR