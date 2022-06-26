County Championship: Rob Keogh stars with ton as Northants make Warwickshire bowlers toil

Rob Keogh has gone to complete a century on 13 of the 28 times he has made a first-class fifty

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day one): Northamptonshire 420-6: Keogh 130, Cobb 88, Gay 70, McManus 57*; Rhodes 2-44, H Brookes 2-72 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Northants 5 pts, Warwickshire 2 pts Scorecard

Rob Keogh’s first century since the opening game of the season led the Northamptonshire run glut against Warwickshire at Wantage Road.

The county’s longest-serving player struck an elegant 130 as the hosts reached 420-6.

The right-hander shared a fifth-wicket stand of 161 with Josh Cobb (88) after Emilio Gay had caressed his way to 70 in the morning session, later supplemented by an unbeaten 57 from Lewis McManus.

For much of the day the defending champions’ bowling could be classed as wayward, with skipper Will Rhodes (2-44 from 20 overs) the honourable exception.

Ricardo Vasconcelos, in his first game back from injury, did not cash in on his decision to…