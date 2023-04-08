County Championship: Rob Keogh ton leads Northants revival towards Kent

Rob Keogh has scored 13 fours in a watchful unbeaten 101

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day three): Kent 222: Crawley 91; Tremain 5-44, White 4-57 Northants 117 & 300-7: Keogh 101* Azad 51, Berg 49* ; Bell-Drummond 2-42, Evison 2-52 Northants (3pts) lead Kent (3pts) by 195 runs with three wickets remaining Scorecard

Rob Keogh hit a century as Northamptonshire clawed their way back into contention on day three of their County Championship game with Kent at Canterbury.

Keogh’s unbeaten 101 helped the visitors to 300 for seven at stumps, a lead of 195, thwarting Kent’s hopes of wrapping up a victory inside three days.

Hassan Azad was the next highest scorer with 51, while Gareth Berg was unbeaten on 49 when play was abandoned for the day due to bad light.

Daniel Bell-Drummond had Kent’s best bowling figures with two for 42, but it was a frustrating day for the hosts after bowlers had dominated on days one and two.

Conditions were cold and…