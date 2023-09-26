County Championship: Rob Keogh’s excellent century frustrates Essex at Wantage Highway

Rob Keogh passed 6,000 runs in first-class cricket in his innings against Essex

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day one) Northamptonshire 279-6: Keogh 154*; Critchley 2-22, Porter 2-82 Essex: Yet to bat Northamptonshire (1 pt) lead Essex (2 pts) by 279 runs with four first-innings wickets remaining Match scorecard

Rob Keogh gave Northamptonshire supporters a rare moment to celebrate with a stunning 154 off just 145 balls against Essex at Wantage Road.

With the county already relegated, the 31-year-old put on a show with boundaries all around the ground as Northamptonshire claimed their first batting bonus point at home this summer, closing day one of this County Championship match on 279-6.

Keogh batted with a sense of freedom, taking the positive, attacking route, but timing the ball to perfection and not offering any chances.

Strong on the drive and cut and punching firmly off the backfoot, when Essex resorted to bowling short, he dismissively hooked and…