County Championship: Rob Yates and Sam Hain hit tons as Warwickshire dominate Kent

Warwickshire’s Rob Yates batted beautifully for his 128, giving him hundreds in successive home matches

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one): Warwickshire 367-3 (96 overs): Yates 128, Hain 124*, Mousley 72* Kent: Yet to bat Warwickshire 3 pts, Kent 1 pt Scorecard

Warwickshire made the most of being put into bat at Edgbaston as they built a big score on the first day against injury-hit Kent.

Opener Rob Yates became the Bears’ third centurion of the season, leading the way with an excellent 128.

Sam Hain then followed up his ton against Somerset last week by going to three figures again before Dan Mousley played a lovely cameo innings late in the day as the Kent attack visibly tired.

After Joey Evison made an early breakthrough to get opener Alex Davies, just as he was starting to go for his shots, on-loan Surrey paceman Conor McKerr struck when home skipper Will Rhodes tried to lift him over the leg side and ballooned one to mid-on.

But, from 69-2, Hain joined Yates to…