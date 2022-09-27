County Championship: Rob Yates completes ton however Bears held up by climate towards Hants

Rob Yates’s century was the seventh of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Warwickshire 272-4 dec: Yates 104, Sibley 54, Hain 44; Holland 3-85 Hampshire 4-0 (3 .1 overs) Hampshire (1pt) trail Warwickshire (2 pts) by 268 runs with 10 wickets remaining Match scorecard

Warwickshire still have an outside chance of escaping relegation despite another frustrating day of rain and bad light at Edgbaston.

In the 32.1 overs of play possible, Bears opener Rob Yates completed his first red-ball century in a year.

But Yorkshire’s struggles against Gloucestershire have opened up an unexpected escape hatch for relegation-haunted Warwickshire.

They now know if they win and the Tykes lose, they will be safe.

Although a Yorkshire defeat against the bottom club looks a distinct possibility, the hard part for Warwickshire will be bowling out second-placed Hampshire twice in two days.

But the two batting bonus points they acquired on day two – coupled with the Tykes’…