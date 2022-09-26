County Championship: Rob Yates finds greatest Bears type on rain-hit day in Birmingham

Dom Sibley and Rob Yates have opened the batting together in only four of Warwickshire’s 14 Championship matches this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day one) Warwickshire 138-2 (41 overs): Yates 77*, Sibley 54 Hampshire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Warwickshire opener Rob Yates put a season of poor red-ball form behind him as the relegation-threatened Bears reached 138-2 on a truncated, rain-hit day against Hampshire in Birmingham.

Yates hit 77 not out, his best County Championship score of the season, to dominate a 129-run opening stand with England’s Dom Sibley (54).

Hampshire, minus the injured Kyle Abbott, won the toss and opted to bowl.

But they took only two wickets, in successive balls from Ian Holland.

It was almost halfway through the scheduled day that play got underway after a lost morning session – but they squeezed in 41 overs before bad light forced an early halt, with 15 left in the day.

The Bears began the game 14 points behind Kent and 15 behind…