County Championship: Rob Yates hits double century as Bears grind Kent down

Bears opener Rob Yates’ career-best double century was the first time he had reached three figures away from Edgbaston

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day two) Kent 171& 55-1: Denly 29*; Rushworth 1-19 Warwickshire 541-7 dec: Yates 228*, Maxwell 81; Leaning 2-70 Kent (2 pts) trail Warwickshire (7 pts) trail by 323 runs Match scorecard

Rob Yates hit a double century to put Warwickshire in a commanding position after day two of their County Championship Division One game with Kent at Canterbury.

Yates batted for nearly nine hours to hit his highest first-class score of 228 not out as the visitors declared on 549-7, a lead of 378, before reducing Kent to 55-1 at stumps.

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell made 81 on his Bears first-class debut in his first Championship appearance for four years and Henry Brookes was unbeaten on 52 as the visitors dominated

Chris Rushworth bowled Tawanda Muyeye early in Kent’s second innings and, although Ben Compton and Joe Denly…