County Championship: Robinson and Bedingham tons put Durham on prime

South African batter David Bedingham is in his fourth season with Durham

LV= County Championship Division Two, Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two) Glamorgan 390 (92.5 overs): Carlson 162, Northeast 60; Miles 4-73, Raine 4-79 Durham 411-5 (97 overs): Bedingham 134*, Robinson 102, Clark 68*, Lees 62 Durham (7 pts) lead Glamorgan (4 pts) by 21 runs with five first-innings wickets standing Match scorecard

Ollie Robinson smashed 102 off just 97 balls and David Bedingham made 134 not out as Durham piled up 411-5 against Glamorgan, already 21 ahead.

Robinson’s attacking effort put his side in the driving seat as they recovered from 119-4.

Bedingham made his season’s best score in an unbeaten stand of 121 with Graham Clark (68 not out).

The game mirrored the opening day over the first two sessions, but Durham coped with the second new ball better.

Timm van der Gugten (2-62) was Glamorgan’s key bowler and medium-pacer Andy Gorvin (2-65) claimed the important wickets of Alex Lees (62) and…