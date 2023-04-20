County Championship: Robinson leads Durham cost in opposition to Glamorgan

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one) Durham 382-6 (96 overs): Robinson 73, Jones 69, Borthwick 59, Carse 53* Glamorgan: Yet to bat Glamorgan 2 pts, Durham 3 pts Match scorecard

Ollie Robinson’s aggressive 73 was the highlight of a strong Durham batting performance as they reached 382-6 after being put in by Glamorgan.

Michael Jones (69) and Scott Borthwick (59) gave Durham a solid start with Brydon Carse adding a late 50.

The visitors batted consistently down the order on an easy-paced pitch.

Timm van der Gugten (2-60) was the pick of a toiling home attack while Marnus Labuschagne also claimed two wickets with off-spin.

David Lloyd was left ruing his decision to put Durham in, despite the usual whole-hearted effort from Australian quick bowler Michael Neser, like Labuschagne playing his first game of the county season.

Durham were without England prospect Matty Potts, with the paceman left out in the third match of the season after talks with the ECB about…