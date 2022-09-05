County Championship: Roderick grit steadies Worcs at Glamorgan

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel is one of only three players to have claimed ten wickets in a Test innings

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one): Worcestershire 285-7 (96 overs): Roderick 88*, Barnard 75, Pollock 54; van der Gugten 3-42 Glamorgan: Yet to bat Glamorgan 2 pts, Worcestershire 2 pts Scorecard

Gareth Roderick and Ed Barnard put Worcestershire in a strong position before a late wobble saw them finish on 285-7 against Glamorgan.

Roderick’s 88 not out was a cautious affair while the more aggressive Barnard struck ten fours in his 75, in a fifth-wicket stand of 127.

Timm van der Gugten (3-42) was the pick of Glamorgan’s bowlers.

Worcestershire are fighting to stay in the promotion race, while Glamorgan could go into second with a draw.

A poor weather forecast means that substantial interruptions are likely on days two, three and four at Sophia Gardens.

After the Pears chose to bat, Jake Libby (12), Taylor Cornall (16) and Jack Haynes (13) all seemed to…