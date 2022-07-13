County Championship: Rory Burns hits century for Surrey towards Yorkshire

Rory Burns’ century was his third in the County Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day three) Yorkshire 521 & 65-2: Hill 33*; Overton 2-4 Surrey 515: Burns 132, Foakes 86*, Amla 79; Bess 5-126 Yorkshire (7pts) lead Surrey (6pts) by 71 with 8 wickets standing Match scorecard

England Test wicketkeeper Ben Foakes hit a superb unbeaten 86, expertly backing up Rory Burns’ century, as County Championship leaders Surrey engineered an outside victory chance against Yorkshire at Scarborough.

Surrey, replying to a first-innings 521, ensured only a six-run deficit with 20 overs remaining on day three before Yorkshire’s second innings reached the close at 65 for two, after two late Jamie Overton wickets.

In Foakes’ first game since pulling out midway through last month’s Headingley Test against New Zealand with Covid-19, he contributed 12 fours and a top-edged six in 156 balls to lift his side to 515.

That also included 132 for captain Burns -…