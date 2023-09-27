County Championship: Ryan Higgins century boosts Middlesex survival hopes at Nottinghamshire

Middlesex were 241-6 but Ryan Higgins helped them push on for three potentially precious batting points

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two) Middlesex 366: Higgins 137, Eskinazi 58, Yadav 56; Hutton 5-94 Nottinghamshire 92-2: Slater 49*; Bamber 2-33 Nottinghamshire 3 pts, Middlesex 3 pts Match scorecard

Relegation-battling Middlesex gave themselves a chance of victory against Nottinghamshire after all-rounder Ryan Higgins became only their second player to make a County Championship century this season.

Higgins held Middlesex’s first innings together with 137 – his first hundred for the county – as he shared partnerships of 61 with Stevie Eskinazi (58) and 108 with Jayant Yadav (56).

Their total of 366 gave them three potentially precious batting bonus points, more than doubling their tally for the season, before Nottinghamshire responded with 92-2, of which Ben Slater has 49 not out.

But Kent, who began the final round of Division One matches one point in front of…