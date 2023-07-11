County Championship: Ryan Higgins provides Middlesex slight edge in opposition to Northants

Ryan Higgins rejoined Middlesex from Gloucestershire on a four-year contract

LV= County Championship Division One, Northwood (day two) Northamptonshire 219 & 55-2: Vasconcelos 22, Gay 21*; Higgins 2-11 Middlesex 277: Higgins 64*, Stoneman 51; Keogh 3-53, Sanderson 3-76 Northamptonshire (3 pts) trail Middlesex (4 pts) by three runs with eight wickets standing Match scorecard

Ryan Higgins displayed his all-round prowess on day two of Middlesex’s County Championship Division One basement battle with visitors Northamptonshire at Merchant Taylors’ School.

Higgins, in his second spell with club, made 64 not out – his sixth half-century of the season – to steer the hosts from the perils of 127-5 to only their second batting bonus point of the campaign.

A total of 277 gave the hosts a first-innings lead of 58, as Mark Stoneman was their other half-centurion with 51, while Max Holden made 41.

Rob Keogh impressed with his off-spin for Northamptonshire, returning 3-52, while Ben Sanderson took 3-77.

Not…