County Championship: Ryan Higgins steadies Middlesex at rain-hit Trent Bridge

Middlesex’s Stevie Eskinazi has to retire hurt after being struck on the helmet

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one) Middlesex 162-3: Higgins 60*, Simpson 26* Nottinghamshire: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire 1pt, Middlesex 0pts Match scorecard

Relegation-threatened Middlesex closed a truncated opening day of their County Championship match against Nottinghamshire on 162-3 as they began the last round of the season with one eye on Kent’s progress against Lancashire.

Middlesex have to better Kent’s result at Canterbury or match it with at least one more bonus point than their rivals if they are to avoid joining Northamptonshire in Division Two next season.

Toby Roland-Jones might have taken a few by surprise with his decision to bat first, considering they have won only two batting bonus points all season.

However, he might argue that his players are at least close to the four-an-over run-rate required in the 42 overs possible after rain delayed the start at Trent Bridge.