County Championship: Saif Zaib century helps Northants to attract towards Surrey

Saif Zaib came in with Northants in trouble on 161-5

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day four): Northamptonshire 339 & 426: Zaib 124; Worrall 3-69 Surrey 421 & 48-1: Patel 32* Northants (12 pts) drew with Surrey (16 pts) Scorecard

Saif Zaib’s first century of the season for Northamptonshire frustrated Surrey’s title ambitions as their County Championship match petered out into a draw on day four at Wantage Road.

The 24-year-old left-hander, restored to Championship duties for the first time since May, struck 124 in a 204-minute vigil. Zaib was supported by Ricardo Vasconcelos’ 79 and 30 from Lizaad Williams, the latter helping to add a priceless 71 for the eighth wicket before the hosts were bowled out for 426, Dan Worrall taking 3-69.

Facing a nominal target of 345 in 39 overs, Surrey understandably declined to take up the chase, closing on 48-1.

Surrey return to the top of the table with the draw, though their lead over Hampshire is a slender eight points…