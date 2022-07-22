County Championship: Sam Billings breaks catching report as Kent beat Warwickshire at Edgbaston

Sam Billings had previously taken nine dismissals in a match for Kent, against Worcestershire in 2016

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four) Kent 165: Cox 48; Hannon-Dalby 6-40 & 384-9 dec: Denly 141, Cox 79 Warwickshire 225: Hain 99; Saini 5-72 & 147: Sibley 33, Milnes 4-11 Kent (19 pts) beat Warwickshire (4 pts) by 177 runs Match scorecard

Kent captain Sam Billings set a new County Championship record of 12 catches in the match as his side beat Warwickshire to ease their Division One relegation fears at Edgbaston.

The England wicketkeeper added five more to his seven in the first innings as Kent bowled out the Bears for 147 to win by 177 runs on the final morning.

Billings broke the previous Kent record of 10 dismissals in a match – set by Fred Huish against Surrey at The Oval in 1911 and Jack Hubble, against Gloucestershire at Cheltenham in 1923.

Seven keepers had previously taken 11 dismissals in a match, Surrey’s Arnold Long being the first of them against Sussex in…