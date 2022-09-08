County Championship: Sam Cook dinner takes 10-60 in match as Essex thump Kent

Essex paceman Sam Cook finished with match figures of 10-60

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day four): Essex 573: Khushi 164, Critchley 90; Bell-Drummond 3-37 Kent 164: S Cook 3-27 & 149: S Cook 7-33 Essex (23 pts) beat Kent (1 pt) by an innings and 260 runs Scorecard

Essex needed just 28 balls on Thursday to complete an innings and 260 run victory over Kent in their County Championship match at Canterbury.

Once the rain stopped and play started on day four, the visitors claimed the remaining two wickets quickly to bowl Kent out for 149.

Sam Cook took 10-60 in the match, including 7-33 in the second innings, while Jamie Porter claimed 3-50.

Jordan Cox was Kent’s top scorer with 65, but the hosts are now deep in the Division One relegation mire, having taken just a single point from the contest while Essex claimed 23.

Torrential rain delayed the start until 12:38 BST, with Kent resuming on 137-8 in their second innings, needing another 272 just to…