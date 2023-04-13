County Championship: Sam Cook dinner takes 5 as Essex bowl out Lancashire cheaply

Sam Cook’s five-wicket haul was his 12th for Essex

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one): Lancashire 207: Bell 60 S Cook 5-42 Essex 98-3: Lawrence 39*; Anderson 2-33 Essex (3 pts) trail Lancashire (1 pt) by 109 runs Scorecard

James Anderson warmed up for this summer’s Ashes by claiming the prized scalp of former England captain Alastair Cook in his first County Championship appearance for 11 months.

Lancashire’s decision to bat first on a straw-coloured wicket meant Anderson remained tucked up in the pavilion until required to bat shortly before tea.

England’s all-time leading wicket-taker then required just three balls in Essex’s reply to collect his first wicket of the domestic season.

Nick Browne chased one that lifted outside off-stump to give a catch to Luke Wells at first slip before Cook played forward half-cock in his sixth over to be judged lbw.

Anderson finished the day with 2-33 from 11 overs as Essex reached the close on 98-3, in…