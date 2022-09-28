County Championship: Sam Evans holds up Derbyshire victory bid

Wayne Madsen became the leading run-scorer in the country with his innings of 92

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three) Leicestershire 249 & 131-2: Evans 59* Derbyshire 568-9 dec: Godleman 158, Reece 118, Madsen 92 Leicestershire (1 pt) trail Derbyshire (6 pts) by 188 runs Match scorecard

Sam Evans held up Derbyshire’s victory charge on the third day of the County Championship match against Leicestershire at Derby.

The opener stood firm to give his side a chance of saving the game after Derbyshire declared on 568-9, their highest score against Leicestershire, and a lead of 319.

It was the fifth time this season Derbyshire have scored 500 or more in a first-class innings, a club record, with Wayne Madsen’s 92 making him the leading run-scorer in the Championship so far on 1,273.

Leicestershire’s promising teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed finished with 5-114 from 28.2 overs in his third first-class match and Evans provided the visitors with more…