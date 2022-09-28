County Championship: Sam Evans holds up Derbyshire victory bid

|LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day three)
|Leicestershire 249 & 131-2: Evans 59*
|Derbyshire 568-9 dec: Godleman 158, Reece 118, Madsen 92
|Leicestershire (1 pt) trail Derbyshire (6 pts) by 188 runs
|Match scorecard
Sam Evans held up Derbyshire’s victory charge on the third day of the County Championship match against Leicestershire at Derby.
The opener stood firm to give his side a chance of saving the game after Derbyshire declared on 568-9, their highest score against Leicestershire, and a lead of 319.
It was the fifth time this season Derbyshire have scored 500 or more in a first-class innings, a club record, with Wayne Madsen’s 92 making him the leading run-scorer in the Championship so far on 1,273.
Leicestershire’s promising teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed finished with 5-114 from 28.2 overs in his third first-class match and Evans provided the visitors with more…