County Championship: Sam Hain hits ton however Bears held to attract by Somerset

England Lions man Sam Hain hit the 15th first-class century of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four): Somerset 284& 180-6: Lammonby 66*, Hannon-Dalby 3-21 Warwickshire 392: Hain 119, Davies 118; Leach 4-119 Somerset (9 pts) drew with Warwickshire (11 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire’s seamers gave Somerset a final-day scare before having to settle for a draw at Taunton.

Sam Hain completed a patient century to make 119 as the Bears extended their overnight 305-7 to 392.

The visitors then reduced Somerset to 127-6, a lead of just 19, as Oliver Hannon-Dalby (3-21 and Bears debutant Chris Rushworth (2-33) did the main damage.

But they could not prevent Tom Lammonby (66 not out) and Craig Overton (29 not out) helping Somerset to safety on 180-6.

Somerset took nine points and Warwickshire 11 from a contest ruined by the first-day wash-out.

A draw already appeared the most likely outcome when play began and interest initially…