County Championship: Sam Hain within the runs once more for Bears however Somerset edge lead

Warwickshire’s Sam Hain reached 1,000 County Championship runs in a season for the first time

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two): Somerset 219: Gregory 60, Sajid Khan 53*; Siraj 5-82, Brookes 3-26 & 13-2: Siraj 1-1 Warwickshire 196: Hain 65; Brooks 4-40 Somerset (4 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 36 runs with eight wickets in hand Scorecard

Sam Hain hit 65 – and reached 1,000 first-class runs for the summer – to keep Warwickshire in the contest against Somerset at Edgbaston.

But a superb post-tea burst by Jack Brooks gave Somerset the edge over the Bears in an intense County Championship Division One relegation clash.

Defeat for either side would leave them in serious jeopardy of relegation.

But paceman Brooks took 4-40 to help Somerset earn a 23-run halfway lead before slipping to 13-2 by the close.

Although Lewis Gregory went without adding to his overnight 60, to earn India Test paceman Mohammed Siraj a fifth wicket, a 37-run last-wicket stand between Sajid Khan…