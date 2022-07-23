County Championship: Sam Northeast and Glamorgan hit information in win at Leicestershire

Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast’s unbeaten 410 was the third highest score in County Championship history

LV = County Championship Division Two , Uptonsteel County Ground , Leicester Leicestershire 584 : Mulder 156 & 183: Mulder 59; Hogan 4-43 Glamorgan 795-5 dec : Northeast 410*, C Cooke 191*, Ingram 139, C Cooke 71*; Wright 3-99 Glamorgan (23 pts) beat Leicestershire (6 pts) by an innings and 28 runs Scorecard

Sam Northeast and Glamorgan smashed Championship records as they stormed to a remarkable win with 32 balls to spare over Leicestershire.

Northeast’s unbeaten 410 was a Glamorgan record, the third highest Championship score in history and the ninth best in any first-class match.

Their total of 795-5 was the team’s highest in the Welsh county’s 101-year history.

The Foxes, 211 behind on first innings, crumbled to 183 all out.

Michael Hogan (4-43) and Michael Neser (3-60) led the victory charge after the batting heroics from Northeast and Chris Cooke (191 not out).

Only Brian Lara (501) and…