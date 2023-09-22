County Championship: Sam Robson hits ton for Middlesex however can’t forestall Warwickshire victory

Sam Robson is the only Middlesex player to have hit a century in the Championship this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Lord’s (day four) Middlesex 121: De Caires 40; Hannon-Dalby 5-29 & 251: Robson 107*, Higgins 57; Hannon-Dalby 3-52 Warwickshire 315: Rhodes 102, Briggs 99; Murtagh 6-83 & 58-2: Barnard 21* Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by eight wickets Match scorecard

Sam Robson’s tenacious unbeaten hundred proved to be in vain for Middlesex as they slid into the County Championship Division One relegation places after being beaten by Warwickshire at Lord’s.

The Bears’ sixth Championship win of the season will send Middlesex into the final round of fixtures, starting next Tuesday, trailing Kent by just a point.

Robson carried his bat for a near seven-hour 107 not out, the sixth and slowest ton scored against the Bears this season, as Middlesex were bowled out for 251 in their second innings.

Ryan Higgins provided support with 57, but Craig Miles (3-53) was backed up…