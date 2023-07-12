County Championship: Sam Whiteman provides Northamptonshire hope of win over Middlesex

Sam Whiteman scored his previous Northamptonshire century against Somerset in May

LV= County Championship Division One, Northwood (day three) Northamptonshire 219 & 372-7: Whiteman 114, Gay 85*, Procter 63; De Caires 2-67 Middlesex 277: Higgins 64*, Stoneman 51; Keogh 3-53, Sanderson 3-76 Northamptonshire (3 pts) lead Middlesex (4 pts) by 314 with three wickets standing Match scorecard

Sam Whiteman and Luke Procter shared Northamptonshire’s highest partnership of the season to offer hope of forcing a crucial County Championship win against fellow strugglers Middlesex at Merchant Taylors’ School.

Whiteman batted for most of the day for his 114 on a pitch that showed signs of flattening out, adding 158 with his captain for the third wicket after Emilio Gay had limped off injured.

However, the opener later returned to the middle, scoring a valuable unbeaten 85 that enabled the visitors to set another record by posting 372-7, their highest red-ball total of the summer and an overall lead of 314.