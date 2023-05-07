County Championship: Sam Whiteman steers Northants to attract with Somerset at Taunton

Australian batter Sam Whiteman joined Northants in January

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four) Northamptonshire 255 & 311-8: Whiteman 130* Taylor 53; Leach 3-77, Gregory 2-59 Somerset 412: Kohler-Cadmore 130, Rew 89; White 5-103 Somerset (12 pts) drew with Northants (9 pts) Match scorecard

Skipper Sam Whiteman’s first Northamptonshire century batted them to safety on the final day of the County Championship match with Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors managed to extend their second innings from an overnight 66-1 to 311-8, with the rock-solid Whiteman leading from the front with an unbeaten 130 off 269 balls, which included 14 fours and a six.

The Yorkshire-born Australian left-hander, in his first season as a Championship player, batted throughout the day, receiving excellent support from Tom Taylor, who contributed 53 to an eighth-wicket stand of 79 that finally frustrated a Somerset attack.

Jack Leach finished with 3-77 and match figures…