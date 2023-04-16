County Championship: Sam Whiteman steers Northants to win over Middlesex

Australia-bred Sam Whiteman notched up the 26th half-century of his first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day four): Middlesex 149 & 167: Roland-Jones 37; Tremain 3-41 Northamptonshire 198: Keogh 75*; Roland-Jones 4-53 & 120-3: Whiteman 60* Northants (19 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Sam Whiteman hit his first half-century in England to steer Northamptonshire to their first County Championship victory of the season against Middlesex.

The Yorkshire-born Western Australia captain, who lifted the Sheffield Shield just last month, played positively for his unbeaten 60.

He hit seven fours and a six as Northants reached their target just before lunch.

Northamptonshire resumed on 30-1, while Middlesex needed to take quick wickets – and their hopes were raised when skipper Toby Roland-Jones removed Hassan Azad with just the second ball of the day. But despite conditions favouring the bowlers, only one further wicket fell.