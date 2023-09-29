County Championship: Shan Masood stars as Yorkshire defeat Worcestershire

Sham Masood’s century against Worcestershire was his second for Yorkshire this season after the 192 he made against Glamorgan earlier this month

LV= County Championship Division Two, Headingley (day four) Worcestershire 389: D’Oliveira 103, Kashif Ali 93; Bess 3-55 & 232-2 dec: Libby 109*, Haynes 113* Yorkshire 262-6 dec: Hill 52, Revis 51*, Bess 48* & 363-4: Masood 123, Wharton 89, Lyth 51 Yorkshire (20 pts) beat Worcestershire (5 pts) by six wickets Match scorecard

Shan Masood’s brilliant 123 gave Yorkshire a happy ending to another difficult season as they chased a final day target of 360 to beat promoted Worcestershire at Headingley and avoid finishing bottom of the County Championship for only the second time in their history.

Yorkshire’s fourth highest successful run chase was achieved with comfort, by six wickets with three overs of the allotted 70 remaining.

With the game meandering ahead of day four, both sides opted to contrive a finish, with Yorkshire risking the draw which would…