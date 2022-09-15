County Championship: Sibley, Hain & Davies hit fifties as Bears draw with Somerset

Discarded England opener Dom Sibley hit six fours for Warwickshire against Somerset in his 50th first-class fifty

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four): Somerset 219: Gregory 60 & 340-7 dec: Bartlett 111, Abell 87, Goldsworthy 44, Lammonby 40 Warwickshire 196: Hain 65; Brooks 4-40 & 256-6: Davies 58, Sibley 54, Hain 52*, Rhodes 44) Warwickshire (11 pts) drew with Somerset (12 pts) Scorecard

Warwickshire’s County Championship relegation battle with Somerset ended in a draw after the Bears’ final-day victory push fell short at Edgbaston.

Somerset declared on 340-7 to set an unlikely target of 364 in 82 overs.

Dom Sibley (54) and Alex Davies (58) shared a 95-run second-wicket stand before Sam Hain (52 not out) and Will Rhodes added 88 for the fourth wicket.

But wickets in successive balls for Jack Brooks and a run-out slowed the Bears to fall short on 256-6.

The result only tightens up the relegation equation in Division One, which now seems to be down to a three-way fight…