County Championship: Sibley, Hain & Davies hit fifties as Bears draw with Somerset

|LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day four):
|Somerset 219: Gregory 60 & 340-7 dec: Bartlett 111, Abell 87, Goldsworthy 44, Lammonby 40
|Warwickshire 196: Hain 65; Brooks 4-40 & 256-6: Davies 58, Sibley 54, Hain 52*, Rhodes 44)
|Warwickshire (11 pts) drew with Somerset (12 pts)
|Scorecard
Warwickshire’s County Championship relegation battle with Somerset ended in a draw after the Bears’ final-day victory push fell short at Edgbaston.
Somerset declared on 340-7 to set an unlikely target of 364 in 82 overs.
Dom Sibley (54) and Alex Davies (58) shared a 95-run second-wicket stand before Sam Hain (52 not out) and Will Rhodes added 88 for the fourth wicket.
But wickets in successive balls for Jack Brooks and a run-out slowed the Bears to fall short on 256-6.
The result only tightens up the relegation equation in Division One, which now seems to be down to a three-way fight…