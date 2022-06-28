County Championship: Simon Harmer achieves career-best as Essex beat Hampshire

Simon Harmer’s previous best figures in a first-class match were 14-128

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three): Essex 238 & 223: Harmer 61, Rossington 60; Dawson 7-68 Hampshire 163 & 286: Organ 65, Barker 42; Harmer 7-161, Beard 3-52 Essex (20 pts) beat Hampshire (3pts) by 12 runs Scorecard

Simon Harmer returned his best first-class match figures as Essex stalled Hampshire’s County Championship charge in a three-day thriller.

Off-spinner Harmer, who bowled unchanged on day three, claimed 7-161 to go with his 8-46 in the first innings to return 15-207.

The visitors, who were only three points behind leaders Surrey ahead of the match, were only 13 runs shy of victory after Felix Organ’s 65, and useful contributions from Ian Holland, Ben Brown, Aneurin Donald, Keith Barker and Kyle Abbott got them close to their 299-run target.

Hampshire have not won at Chelmsford since 2012 and had lost their last three matches on the ground by an innings, so this…