County Championship: Simon Harmer takes 4-23 as Essex acquire higher hand towards Hampshire on day one

|LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one):
|Essex 238: Snater 71, Westley 46; Abbott 3-41, Dawson 3-71
|Hampshire 68-6: Gubbins 34; Harmer 4-23, S Cook 2-12
|Hampshire (3pts) trail Essex (3pts) by 170 runs with four wickets remaining
Simon Harmer took four evening wickets to entangle Hampshire after Shane Snater’s 71 had dug Essex out of a hole on day one of their County Championship Division One clash.
All-rounder Snater became Essex’s third-highest Championship run scorer and recorded his third half-century this season to help them recover from 56-5 and 105-7 to 238 all out at Chelmsford.
Harmer entered, after Sam Cook had claimed the wickets of the openers, to bamboozle Hampshire’s batters on a spinning wicket with 4-23 to see the title hopefuls slump to 68-6 at the close.
The Cloud County Ground pitches had proven to be slow and incredibly flat thus…