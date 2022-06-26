County Championship: Simon Harmer takes 4-23 as Essex acquire higher hand towards Hampshire on day one

Simon Harmer took 4-23 off eight overs as Hampshire slumped from 33-1 to 68-6 at close of play

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one): Essex 238: Snater 71, Westley 46; Abbott 3-41, Dawson 3-71 Hampshire 68-6: Gubbins 34; Harmer 4-23, S Cook 2-12 Hampshire (3pts) trail Essex (3pts) by 170 runs with four wickets remaining Scorecard

Simon Harmer took four evening wickets to entangle Hampshire after Shane Snater’s 71 had dug Essex out of a hole on day one of their County Championship Division One clash.

All-rounder Snater became Essex’s third-highest Championship run scorer and recorded his third half-century this season to help them recover from 56-5 and 105-7 to 238 all out at Chelmsford.

Harmer entered, after Sam Cook had claimed the wickets of the openers, to bamboozle Hampshire’s batters on a spinning wicket with 4-23 to see the title hopefuls slump to 68-6 at the close.

The Cloud County Ground pitches had proven to be slow and incredibly flat thus…